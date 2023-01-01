Burritos in Rocky Mount
San Jose Tacos and Tequila Rocky Mount
1130 North Wesleyan Boulevard, Rocky Mount
|Fajita Burritos (2)
|$12.95
Tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, grilled onions and grilled bell peppers covered with cheese sauce and sour cream on top, served with rice or beans
|Chimichanga Burrito
|$11.00
Two fried or soft flour tortillas, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice or beans
|Surf & Turf Burrito
|$14.99
Burrito stuffed with Grilled shrimp, marinated steak, rice, grilled onions and creamy chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco and avocado cream sauce served with black beans