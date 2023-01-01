Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount restaurants
Toast

Rocky Mount restaurants that serve burritos

San Jose Tacos and Tequila Rocky Mount

1130 North Wesleyan Boulevard, Rocky Mount

Fajita Burritos (2)$12.95
Tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, grilled onions and grilled bell peppers covered with cheese sauce and sour cream on top, served with rice or beans
Chimichanga Burrito$11.00
Two fried or soft flour tortillas, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, drizzled with a cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice or beans
Surf & Turf Burrito$14.99
Burrito stuffed with Grilled shrimp, marinated steak, rice, grilled onions and creamy chipotle sauce topped with queso fresco and avocado cream sauce served with black beans
San Jose Tacos and Tequila Rocky Mount
El Jimador Mexican Restaurant - 2181 Lawrence Circle

2181 Lawrence Circle, Wesleyan College

#32 Burritos Matador$14.99
2 burritos steak onions cheese R&B
El Jimador Mexican Restaurant - 2181 Lawrence Circle

