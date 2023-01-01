Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount restaurants
Rocky Mount restaurants that serve quesadillas

San Jose Tacos and Tequila Rocky Mount

1130 North Wesleyan Boulevard, Rocky Mount

Quesadilla Grill$12.00
Two quesadillas filled with grilled chicken or steak
Quesadilla Fajita$12.00
One quesadilla filled with grilled steak of chicken, bell peppers and onions
Chorizo-Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
One quesadilla filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled chicken and cheese
More about San Jose Tacos and Tequila Rocky Mount
El Jimador Mexican Restaurant - 2181 Lawrence Circle

2181 Lawrence Circle, Wesleyan College

#47 Texas Quesadilla$18.99
Quesadilla Chicken Steak Shrimp onions peppers cheese sauce on quesa rice regular salad
More about El Jimador Mexican Restaurant - 2181 Lawrence Circle

