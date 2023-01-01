Tacos in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount restaurants that serve tacos
More about San Jose Tacos and Tequila Rocky Mount
San Jose Tacos and Tequila Rocky Mount
1130 North Wesleyan Boulevard, Rocky Mount
|Taco Salad
|$8.95
Crispy taco shell bowl filled with lettuce, bans, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
More about Main Street Gastropub LLC - 139 SE Main St
Main Street Gastropub LLC - 139 SE Main St
139 SE Main St, Rocky Mount
|Taco Wagyu
|$15.00
6oz Wagyu burger, fresh guacamole, queso fresco, peppered beef bacon, chipotle aioli. Served with Fries.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
5 spice shrimp, cilantro slaw, flour tortillas, crème fresh