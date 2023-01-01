Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount restaurants
Rocky Mount restaurants that serve tacos

San Jose Tacos and Tequila Rocky Mount

1130 North Wesleyan Boulevard, Rocky Mount

Taco Salad$8.95
Crispy taco shell bowl filled with lettuce, bans, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken
More about San Jose Tacos and Tequila Rocky Mount
Main Street Gastropub LLC - 139 SE Main St

139 SE Main St, Rocky Mount

Taco Wagyu$15.00
6oz Wagyu burger, fresh guacamole, queso fresco, peppered beef bacon, chipotle aioli. Served with Fries.
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
5 spice shrimp, cilantro slaw, flour tortillas, crème fresh
More about Main Street Gastropub LLC - 139 SE Main St

