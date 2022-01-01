RMCF (Terminal B)
Open today 7:30 AM - 8:30 PM
No reviews yet
2800 Terminal Rd, Terminal B
Houston, TX 77032
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Location
2800 Terminal Rd, Terminal B, Houston TX 77032
Nearby restaurants
RMCF (Terminal C)
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Adobe (Terminal B)
Come in and enjoy!
Which Wich
Come in and enjoy!
Panda Express
Come in and enjoy!