Rocky Mountain Smoke Shack
lunch and dinner menu available with BBQ, hamburgers and multiple sides. To go and in the mornings enjoy Breakfast burritos. Smoked pies for dessert. Come in and enjoy our unique menu!
28418 US Highway 64
Location
Eagle Nest NM
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
