Go
Toast

Rocky Mountain Smoke Shack

lunch and dinner menu available with BBQ, hamburgers and multiple sides. To go and in the mornings enjoy Breakfast burritos. Smoked pies for dessert. Come in and enjoy our unique menu!

28418 US Highway 64

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

28418 US Highway 64

Eagle Nest NM

Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bakery & Cafe @ Angel Fire

No reviews yet

A warm, family friendly café offering delicious baked pastries, breakfast all day, and lunch every day of the year.

Mikuna Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Angel Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Specialty Pizzas with much more!

Dairy Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Dairy Bar is a locally owned burger and ice cream restaurant conveniently located in the heart of Red River, New Mexico. We offer a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and of course, ice cream! You can order carry-out or grab a table in our friendly and comfortable dining room. All of our food is prepared fresh to order with only the finest ingredients, and we work very hard to give you the best possible food experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston