Rocky Mountain Smoke Shack

Dairy Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Dairy Bar is a locally owned burger and ice cream restaurant conveniently located in the heart of Red River, New Mexico. We offer a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and of course, ice cream! You can order carry-out or grab a table in our friendly and comfortable dining room. All of our food is prepared fresh to order with only the finest ingredients, and we work very hard to give you the best possible food experience.

