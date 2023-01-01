Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Rocky Point
/
Rocky Point
/
Carrot Cake
Rocky Point restaurants that serve carrot cake
Spiro's
4 Patchogue Drive, Rocky Point
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$12.00
More about Spiro's
Sea Basin
642 Route 25A, Rocky Point
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$10.00
More about Sea Basin
Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Point
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Tenders
Mussels
Penne
Cake
Scallops
Spinach Salad
Cannolis
More near Rocky Point to explore
Patchogue
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Port Jefferson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Riverhead
No reviews yet
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Mount Sinai
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Selden
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2079 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(400 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(288 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(141 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston