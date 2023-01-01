Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken piccata in
Rocky Point
/
Rocky Point
/
Chicken Piccata
Rocky Point restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Spiro's
4 Patchogue Drive, Rocky Point
No reviews yet
Chicken Piccata
$33.00
Artichoke Hearts, Capers & Lemon White Wine Sauce
More about Spiro's
Sea Basin
642 Route 25A, Rocky Point
No reviews yet
Chicken Piccata
$26.00
Artichoke hearts and capers in a lemon white wine sauce
More about Sea Basin
Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Point
Calamari
Clams
Tiramisu
Cookies
Pudding
French Fries
French Onion Soup
Carrot Cake
More near Rocky Point to explore
Patchogue
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Port Jefferson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Riverhead
No reviews yet
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Mount Sinai
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Selden
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2081 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(141 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(634 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston