Filet mignon in
Rocky Point
/
Rocky Point
/
Filet Mignon
Rocky Point restaurants that serve filet mignon
Spiro's - 4 Patchogue Drive
4 Patchogue Drive, Rocky Point
No reviews yet
Filet Mignon*
$52.00
10oz. Mashed potatoes
More about Spiro's - 4 Patchogue Drive
Sea Basin - 642 Route 25A
642 Route 25A, Rocky Point
No reviews yet
Filet Mignon
$45.00
More about Sea Basin - 642 Route 25A
