Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Greek salad in
Rocky Point
/
Rocky Point
/
Greek Salad
Rocky Point restaurants that serve greek salad
Sea Basin
642 Route 25A, Rocky Point
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$10.00
Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green bell pepper, red onion, olives, and feta cheese, olive oil, vinegar, lemon
More about Sea Basin
PIZZA
Alfies - Rocky Point
41 Broadway, Rocky Point
Avg 4.5
(3 reviews)
Greek Salad
$12.99
More about Alfies - Rocky Point
Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Point
Shrimp Scampi
Salmon
Chicken Francese
French Onion Soup
Penne
Scallops
Lobsters
Chicken Parmesan
More near Rocky Point to explore
Patchogue
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Port Jefferson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Riverhead
No reviews yet
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Mount Sinai
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Selden
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2004 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(130 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(604 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston