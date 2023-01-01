Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Rocky Point

Rocky Point restaurants
Toast

Rocky Point restaurants that serve greek salad

Sea Basin

642 Route 25A, Rocky Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$10.00
Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, green bell pepper, red onion, olives, and feta cheese, olive oil, vinegar, lemon
More about Sea Basin
PIZZA

Alfies - Rocky Point

41 Broadway, Rocky Point

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.99
More about Alfies - Rocky Point

