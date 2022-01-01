Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Rocky Point
/
Rocky Point
/
Scallops
Rocky Point restaurants that serve scallops
Spiro's - 4 Patchogue Drive
4 Patchogue Drive, Rocky Point
No reviews yet
Scallops Wrapped in Bacon
$15.00
a Dozen
More about Spiro's - 4 Patchogue Drive
Sea Basin - 642 Route 25A
642 Route 25A, Rocky Point
No reviews yet
Br Bay Scallops
$36.00
More about Sea Basin - 642 Route 25A
