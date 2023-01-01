Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Rocky Point

Go
Rocky Point restaurants
Toast

Rocky Point restaurants that serve tiramisu

Consumer pic

 

Spiro's

4 Patchogue Drive, Rocky Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Spiro's
Consumer pic

 

Sea Basin

642 Route 25A, Rocky Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Toasted Almond Tiramisu$10.00
More about Sea Basin

Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Point

Penne

Mussels

Stuffed Mushrooms

Shrimp Scampi

Spinach Salad

Filet Mignon

Chicken Francese

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Rocky Point to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Riverhead

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1922 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston