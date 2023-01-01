Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Rocky Point
/
Rocky Point
/
Tiramisu
Rocky Point restaurants that serve tiramisu
Spiro's
4 Patchogue Drive, Rocky Point
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$10.00
More about Spiro's
Sea Basin
642 Route 25A, Rocky Point
No reviews yet
Toasted Almond Tiramisu
$10.00
More about Sea Basin
Browse other tasty dishes in Rocky Point
Penne
Mussels
Stuffed Mushrooms
Shrimp Scampi
Spinach Salad
Filet Mignon
Chicken Francese
Grilled Chicken
More near Rocky Point to explore
Patchogue
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Port Jefferson
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Riverhead
No reviews yet
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Mount Sinai
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Selden
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1922 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(370 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(277 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(592 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston