Buffalo chicken salad in Rocky River

Rocky River restaurants
Rocky River restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Gunselmans To>Go

21800 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Romaine + Buffalo Chicken + Tomatoes + Celery + Bleu Cheese
More about Gunselmans To>Go
Danny Boys Rocky River LLC - 20251 Lake Rd

20251 Lake Rd, Rocky River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.99
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, five-cheese blend, fried pepperoni, your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, cucumber and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Served with warm bread.
More about Danny Boys Rocky River LLC - 20251 Lake Rd

