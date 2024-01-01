Buffalo chicken wraps in Rocky River
Rocky River restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Gunselmans To>Go
21800 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap (LM)
4 oz chopped grilled chicken breast + bleu cheese + house made buffalo sauce + romaine lettuce wrapped in a warm tortilla + Kettle chips with Gunny Chip Dip.
Danny Boys Rocky River LLC - 20251 Lake Rd
20251 Lake Rd, Rocky River
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Your choice of breaded or grilled buffalo chicken, mild buffalo sauce, yellow banana peppers and five-cheese blend baked and wrapped in sun-dried tortilla wrap with fresh lettuce, tomato and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Served with kettle chips and pickles.