Buffalo chicken wraps in Rocky River

Rocky River restaurants
Rocky River restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Gunselmans To>Go

21800 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap (LM)
4 oz chopped grilled chicken breast + bleu cheese + house made buffalo sauce + romaine lettuce wrapped in a warm tortilla + Kettle chips with Gunny Chip Dip.
More about Gunselmans To>Go
Consumer pic

 

Danny Boys Rocky River LLC - 20251 Lake Rd

20251 Lake Rd, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Your choice of breaded or grilled buffalo chicken, mild buffalo sauce, yellow banana peppers and five-cheese blend baked and wrapped in sun-dried tortilla wrap with fresh lettuce, tomato and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Served with kettle chips and pickles.
More about Danny Boys Rocky River LLC - 20251 Lake Rd

