Chicken parmesan in Rocky River

Rocky River restaurants
Rocky River restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Old School Pizza & Wings - Rocky River - 19071 Old Detroit Rd.

19071 Old Detroit Rd., Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Grinder$13.00
Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken cutlet, red sauce, basil, mozzarella
More about Old School Pizza & Wings - Rocky River - 19071 Old Detroit Rd.
Danny Boys Rocky River LLC - 20251 Lake Rd

20251 Lake Rd, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$20.99
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, marinara and melted five-cheese blend. Served with side of angel hair marinara and warm bread.
Parmesan Chicken Woogie$13.50
Ricotta cheese, your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, lite pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.
More about Danny Boys Rocky River LLC - 20251 Lake Rd

