Chicken parmesan in Rocky River
Rocky River restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Old School Pizza & Wings - Rocky River - 19071 Old Detroit Rd.
19071 Old Detroit Rd., Rocky River
|Chicken Parmesan Grinder
|$13.00
Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken cutlet, red sauce, basil, mozzarella
Danny Boys Rocky River LLC - 20251 Lake Rd
20251 Lake Rd, Rocky River
|Chicken Parmesan
|$20.99
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, marinara and melted five-cheese blend. Served with side of angel hair marinara and warm bread.
|Parmesan Chicken Woogie
|$13.50
Ricotta cheese, your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, lite pizza sauce and five-cheese blend. Served with side warm pizza sauce, kettle chips & pickles.