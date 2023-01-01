Chicken salad in Rocky River
Rocky River restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Gunselmans To>Go
Gunselmans To>Go
21800 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Romaine + Buffalo Chicken + Tomatoes + Celery + Bleu Cheese
More about Danny Boys Rocky River LLC - 20251 Lake Rd
Danny Boys Rocky River LLC - 20251 Lake Rd
20251 Lake Rd, Rocky River
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Fresh greens, grape tomatoes, five-cheese blend, fried pepperoni, your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, cucumber and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Served with warm bread.