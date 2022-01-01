Chicken sandwiches in Rocky River

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bearden's

19985 Lake Rd, Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (998 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.25
Comes with lettuce and tomato.
More about Bearden's
Item pic

 

Gunselman's To Go

21800 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gunnyfried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Deep-Fried Breaded Chicken Breast + Lettuce + Tomato + Siracha Aioli
More about Gunselman's To Go
Old River Tap and Social image

 

Old River Tap and Social

19245 Detroit Road, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Napa Chicken Sandwich$15.16
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with avocado, bacon, provolone cheese,tomato and mixed greens tossed in a herb aioli.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.16
Tender chicken breast pounded and battered then slathered in Sriracha Buffalo Sauce. A toasted Brioche bun with a herb aioli spread, served with our RiverSlaw.
More about Old River Tap and Social

