Chicken sandwiches in Rocky River
Rocky River restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Bearden's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bearden's
19985 Lake Rd, Rocky River
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.25
Comes with lettuce and tomato.
More about Gunselman's To Go
Gunselman's To Go
21800 Center Ridge Rd, Rocky River
|Gunnyfried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Deep-Fried Breaded Chicken Breast + Lettuce + Tomato + Siracha Aioli
More about Old River Tap and Social
Old River Tap and Social
19245 Detroit Road, Rocky River
|Napa Chicken Sandwich
|$15.16
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with avocado, bacon, provolone cheese,tomato and mixed greens tossed in a herb aioli.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.16
Tender chicken breast pounded and battered then slathered in Sriracha Buffalo Sauce. A toasted Brioche bun with a herb aioli spread, served with our RiverSlaw.