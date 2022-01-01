Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Rocky River
/
Rocky River
/
Chocolate Cake
Rocky River restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Old River Tap and Social
19245 Detroit Road, Rocky River
No reviews yet
Chocolate Bomb Cake
$9.16
More about Old River Tap and Social
PIZZA • SALADS
Tartine Bistro
19110 Old Detroit Road, Rocky River
Avg 4
(156 reviews)
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$10.00
TOASTED COCONUT, GANACHE, MINT
More about Tartine Bistro
