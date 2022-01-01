Salmon in Rocky River
Rocky River restaurants that serve salmon
More about Wine Bar Rocky River
Wine Bar Rocky River
1313 Linda St, Rocky River
|Salmon Lettuce Wraps
|$14.00
butter lettuce, sweet rice, avocado creme, pickled onion, cucumber, edamame, cilantro
|Salmon Bacon Sandwich
|$14.50
grilled salmon, applewood bacon, avocado aioli, butter lettuce, everything bagel seasoning, ciabatta
More about Market Rocky River
Market Rocky River
1137 Linda St, Rocky River
|Salmon
|$25.00
pan seared salmon, udon noodles, carrots, squash, peppers and broccoli in a sesame teriyaki glaze
More about Old River Tap and Social
Old River Tap and Social
19245 Detroit Road, Rocky River
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.16
Atlantic Salmon blackened and grilled, served with a crispy polenta cake and ratatouille vegetables