Salmon in Rocky River

Rocky River restaurants
Rocky River restaurants that serve salmon

Wine Bar Rocky River

1313 Linda St, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Lettuce Wraps$14.00
butter lettuce, sweet rice, avocado creme, pickled onion, cucumber, edamame, cilantro
Salmon Bacon Sandwich$14.50
grilled salmon, applewood bacon, avocado aioli, butter lettuce, everything bagel seasoning, ciabatta
More about Wine Bar Rocky River
Market Rocky River

1137 Linda St, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$25.00
pan seared salmon, udon noodles, carrots, squash, peppers and broccoli in a sesame teriyaki glaze
More about Market Rocky River
Old River Tap and Social

19245 Detroit Road, Rocky River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon$24.16
Atlantic Salmon blackened and grilled, served with a crispy polenta cake and ratatouille vegetables
More about Old River Tap and Social
PIZZA • SALADS

Tartine Bistro

19110 Old Detroit Road, Rocky River

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
Takeout
PAN SEARED SALMON$29.00
ZUCCHINI, SQUASH, ROMANESCO, SAUCE VIERGE
SMOKED SALMON TARTINE$23.00
BRAISED BEEF, MUSHROOMS, AGED CHEDDAR, CARAMELIZED ONION, AU JUS
More about Tartine Bistro

