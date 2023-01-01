Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Rocky River
/
Rocky River
/
Scallops
Rocky River restaurants that serve scallops
Wine Bar Rocky River
1313 Linda St, Rocky River
No reviews yet
Scallops
$35.00
More about Wine Bar Rocky River
PIZZA • SALADS
Tartine Bistro - 19110 Old Detroit Road
19110 Old Detroit Road, Rocky River
Avg 4
(156 reviews)
PAN SEARED SCALLOPS
$38.00
COUSCOUS, TOASTED ALMOND, GOLDEN RAISIN, MINT BEURRE BLANC
More about Tartine Bistro - 19110 Old Detroit Road
