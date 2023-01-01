Shawarma in Rocky River
Rocky River restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Pita Way - Plymouth
Pita Way - Plymouth
19815 Center Ridge Rd,, Rocky River
|-Detroit Chicken Shawarma
|$7.99
NEW! Grilled White Meat Chicken, Garlic, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Tourshi! The perfect combination (No alterations)
|-Detroit Gyro Shawarma
|$7.99
NEW! Gyro, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber and of course Garlic!!! (No alterations)
More about Taza - a Lebanese Grill - Rocky River
Taza - a Lebanese Grill - Rocky River
19310 Detroit Rd, Rocky River
|Shawarma Rolled
|$14.00
|Shawarma Salad
|$18.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata
olives, and feta. Served with lemon herb
vinaigrette or tahini dressing.
|Shawarma Plate
|$0.00
Seasoned strips of grilled beef served with fresh tomato, onion, sumac, parsley, tahini sauce, and French fries.