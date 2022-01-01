Go
A map showing the location of Rocky Top Sports BarView gallery

Rocky Top Sports Bar

Open today 12:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3302 Hwy 70 W

Brownsville, TN 38012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

3302 Hwy 70 W, Brownsville TN 38012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Livingston’s - 60 S. Washington
orange starNo Reviews
60 S. Washington Brownsville, TN 38012
View restaurantnext
The Cow Chic - 2431 East End Dr Humboldt, Tn
orange starNo Reviews
2431 Eastend Drive Humboldt, TN 38343
View restaurantnext
J&J Fish House
orange star4.5 • 554
729 W Market St Bolivar, TN 38008
View restaurantnext
Scott's Pizza Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
116 East Court Square Trenton, TN 38382
View restaurantnext
The Dairy Creem
orange starNo Reviews
1139 N Washington Ave Brownsville, TN 38012
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks
orange star4.8 • 6
220 Fairoaks Dr Oakland, TN 38060
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Brownsville

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Martin

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Rocky Top Sports Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston