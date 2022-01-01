Rocky's Lobster Bar

Go
Join Us for Great Food, Drinks and Live Music. We feature a relaxed atmosphere of outdoor dining just 2 minutes away from the Bay & Ocean. Our menu is summer seafood focused alongside great burgers and our famous marinated steak. We look forward to your visit!

58 Foster Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

Hampton Barys NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
