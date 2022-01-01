ROCTACO
Freestyle Tacos punched by the world’s street food flavors…Mexican or not.
TACOS
248 S Edison St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
248 S Edison St
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Alibi
Come in and enjoy!
Pago - Main Street
Seasonal New American Cuisine on Main Street.
INTERNATIONAL BAR
A laid back place to enjoy a fine beverage with great company.
The Exchange by Twist
Welcome to the newest,hottest nightclub in Salt Lake City!