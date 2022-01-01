Go
ROCTACO

Freestyle Tacos punched by the world’s street food flavors…Mexican or not.

TACOS

248 S Edison St • $

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)

Popular Items

UNCLE AL$3.70
+ Al Pastor Carnitas
+ Ancho Chile Sauce
+ Corn Poblano Salsa
+ Pineapple Mango Salsa
+ Queso Fresco
+ Fresh Cilantro
+ Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla
JIMMY CHURRI$4.50
+ Carne Asada
+ Pickled Red Onions
+ Cilantro Lime Sauce
+ Chimichurri Sauce
+ Queso Fresco
+ Parmesan & Manchego Cheese
Crusted Flour Tortilla
Elotes$3.00
+ Grilled Corn
+ Red Chile Lime Sauce
+ Creamy Cilantro Sauce
+ Queso Fresco
RUDE BULL$4.20
+ Carne Asada
+ Avocado Crema
+ Pickled Red Onions
+ Chipotle Lime Sauce
+ Queso Fresco
+ Fresh Cilantro
+ Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla
TIKKA$3.70
+ Chicken Tikka Masala
+ Pickled Cukes & Carrots
+ Crispy Onions
+ Creamy Cilantro Sauce
+ Fresh Cilantro
+ Handmade Flour Tortilla
ANGRY BIRD$3.50
+ Spicy Tinga Chicken
+ Corn Poblano Salsa
+ Creamy Tomatillo Sauce
+ Queso Fresco
+ Fresh Cilantro
+ Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla
AMY HATES FISH$4.20
+ Grilled Mahi Mahi
+ Purple Cabbage
+ Red or Green Salsa
+ Chipotle Lime Sauce
+ Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla
HOLY KALBI$4.00
+ Korean Kalbi Short Rib
+ Purple Cabbage
+ Green Onion
+ Pickled Jalapeno
+ Sweet & Spicy Srirajang Sauce
+ Handmade Flour Tortilla
THE ROYAL$3.70
+ KC BBQ Chicken
+ Creamy Slaw
+ Crispy Onions
+ House-made KC BBQ Sauce
+ Handmade Yellow Corn Tortilla
FRICADO$4.00
+ Panko Fried Avocado
+ Corn Poblano Salsa
+ Pickled Red Onions
+ Creamy Cilantro Sauce
+ Fresh Cilantro
+ Parmesan & Manchego Cheese Crusted
Corn Tortilla

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Parking

Location

248 S Edison St

Salt Lake City UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
