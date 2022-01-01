Go
Rodair Bar and Grill

Food, Fun, Family

6701 Jade Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot & Crunchy Shrimp$14.99
Fresh jumbo shrimp fried crispy with chili lime tarter
Shrimp Taco$12.99
Served in flour torillas with shredded cabbage, pico, lime cilantro aioli & chips and queso.
Cajun Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips covered with red beans and sausage, queso, cheddar cheese, pico, jalapenos, & fried crawfish tails
Grilled Shrimp Salad$15.99
Combo Basket$16.99
1 catfish filet & 5 jumbo gulf shrimp. Seved with our house made hush puppies, coleslaw and french fries.
Signature Green Tomatoes$9.99
Green tomatoes fried crisp with chili lime tartar
Chicken Tenders$11.99
Sesame chicken tenders served with french fries & creole green beans
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Location

6701 Jade Ave

Port Arthur TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
