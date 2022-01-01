Go
Rodeo Goat

BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS. LAKESIDE PATIO

9610 Wharf Road

Popular Items

TRUFFLE SHUFFLE$12.00
House-ground beef patty, asiago cheese, sautéed mushrooms, herbed sour cream spread lemon-garlic shallots, black truffle mayo, all on a brioche bun
RANCH HOUSE$11.00
House-ground beef patty, bacon & onion marmalade, arugula, spinach, white cheddar, ranch mayo, all on a brioche bun
BYO BURGER$6.00
Build your own masterpiece, served on brioche bun unless specified otherwise (price varies)
KID SLIDER$6.00
A mini cheeseburger, plain and dry on a brioche slider
CHACA OAXACA$12.00
Beef & chorizo patty with queso fresco, fried egg, avocado spread, pico de gallo, tabasco mayo, all on a brioche bun
CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE$9.50
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
HAND PUNCHED FRIES$3.50
Handcut fries seasoned with salt, pepper & parsley
BODACIOUS$13.00
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), bacon, crispy onions, grilled jalapeños, pickles, smoked jalapeño mayo, bodacious BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun
ROYALE WITH CHEESE$11.50
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), jalapeño bacon, chopped red onions, mustard, spiked ketchup, all on a brioche bun
Location

Coppell TX

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
