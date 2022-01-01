Go
Toast

Rodeo Goat

BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS.

1926 Market Center Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE$9.50
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
HAND PUNCHED FRIES$3.50
Handcut fries seasoned with salt, pepper & parsley
D.C.C. BURGER$11.00
Just like Roscoe made in 1963: our house-ground beef patty, chopped lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onions, pickle, cheddar, mayo & mustard, all on a brioche bun
RANCH HOUSE$11.00
House-ground beef patty, bacon & onion marmalade, arugula, spinach, white cheddar, ranch mayo, all on a brioche bun
CHACA OAXACA$12.00
Beef & chorizo patty with queso fresco, fried egg, avocado spread, pico de gallo, tabasco mayo, all on a brioche bun
PILE IT ON!$13.00
House-ground beef patty, jalapeño-cheddar tater tots, sharp cheddar, jalapeño bacon, chive goat cheese, fried egg (sunny-side up), jalapeño-truffle aioli, all on a brioche bun
ROYALE WITH CHEESE$11.50
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), jalapeño bacon, chopped red onions, mustard, spiked ketchup, all on a brioche bun
BODACIOUS$13.00
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), bacon, crispy onions, grilled jalapeños, pickles, smoked jalapeño mayo, bodacious BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun
BYO BURGER$6.00
Build your own masterpiece, served on brioche bun unless specified otherwise (price varies)
See full menu

Location

1926 Market Center Blvd

Dallas TX

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pakpao-Design District

No reviews yet

Invite your senses to an irresistible journey through the authentic and robust flavors of Thailand. The Pakpao experience combines distinctive, challenging, and unique dishes with classic favorites. Primarily influenced by Bangkok’s streets, Pakpao’s chefs also draw inspiration from diverse regions of the country and all their dishes are prepared with fresh and traditional ingredients.

WITS Steakhouse

No reviews yet

WITS is a modern steakhouse incorporating inspirations from South Africa. Fresh ingredients, classic favorites, and creative interpretations define a dynamic dining experience.

N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar

No reviews yet

If you can't go to New Orleans, we're bringing N'awlins to you!

Ascension Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston