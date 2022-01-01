Go
Rodeo Goat

HAMBURGERS. BEER. COCKTAILS.

2836 Bledsoe St

Popular Items

CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE$10.00
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
BYO BURGER$6.50
Build your own masterpiece, served on brioche bun unless specified otherwise (price varies)
CHACA OAXACA$12.00
Beef & chorizo patty with queso fresco, fried egg, avocado spread, pico de gallo, tabasco mayo, all on a brioche bun
ROYALE WITH CHEESE$11.50
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), jalapeño bacon, chopped red onions, mustard, spiked ketchup, all on a brioche bun
NANNY GOAT$11.50
House-ground beef patty, herb goat cheese, bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onion, garlic-herb mayo, all on a brioche bun
SECOND BREAKFAST$13.00
2 smash patties (1 beef, 1 sausage), American cheese, bacon, hashbrowns, more bacon, scrambled egg patty, Pippin's "bit of everything" sauce, all on a brioche bun
RANCH HOUSE$11.50
House-ground beef patty, bacon & onion marmalade, arugula, spinach, white cheddar, ranch mayo, all on a brioche bun
BODACIOUS$13.00
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), bacon, crispy onions, grilled jalapeños, pickles, smoked jalapeño mayo, bodacious BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun
WHISKEY BURGER$12.00
House-ground beef patty, Irish whiskey cheddar, candied bacon, blackberry compote, shredded lettuce, whole-grain mustard, all on a brioche bun
CHEESE FRIES SURPRISE$11.50
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños and (surprise!) our homemade chili - served with ranch and ketchup
Location

2836 Bledsoe St

Fort Worth TX

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
