Rodeo Goat

BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS.

641 Powell Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

NANNY GOAT$11.00
House-ground beef patty, herb goat cheese, bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onion, garlic-herb mayo, all on a brioche bun
BYO BURGER$6.00
Build your own masterpiece, served on brioche bun unless specified otherwise (price varies)
D.C.C. BURGER$11.00
Just like Roscoe made in 1963: our house-ground beef patty, chopped lettuce, beefsteak tomato, onions, pickle, cheddar, mayo & mustard, all on a brioche bun
CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE$9.50
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
ROYALE WITH CHEESE$11.50
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), jalapeño bacon, chopped red onions, mustard, spiked ketchup, all on a brioche bun
KID SLIDER$6.00
A mini cheeseburger, plain and dry on a brioche slider
HAND PUNCHED FRIES$3.50
Handcut fries seasoned with salt, pepper & parsley
RANCH HOUSE$11.00
House-ground beef patty, bacon & onion marmalade, arugula, spinach, white cheddar, ranch mayo, all on a brioche bun
BODACIOUS$13.00
House-ground beef patty, American cheese (2x), bacon, crispy onions, grilled jalapeños, pickles, smoked jalapeño mayo, bodacious BBQ sauce, all on a brioche bun
Location

Plano TX

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

