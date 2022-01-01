Rodeo Goat
BURGERS. BEERS. COCKTAILS.
641 Powell Lane
Popular Items
Location
641 Powell Lane
Plano TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Proudly serving the following craft partners: Village Baking Company, Great One Cookie, Local Oven Gluten Free Baking, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Four Corners Brewing, Noble Rey Brewing, 3 Nations Brewery, Pepperlane Jellies and Double L Ranch Meats.
Love and War - Texas
Come in and Enjoy!
Shuck N Jive
Come in and enjoy!
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Come in and Enjoy