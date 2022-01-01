Go
Toast

Rodi Italian

Rodi Italian is a new eatery in Historic Downtown Loveland on the scenic banks of the Little Miami River. Rodi is now open for dinner and take-out. We serve authentic Italian food featuring house-made pastas and from-scratch traditional Neopolitan pizzas.

115 Karl Brown Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dec. 6th Italo Cescon Wine Dinner Ticket$90.00
Join us when we are closed on a Monday for a private five course dinner with five Italo Cescon wine pairings. Gratuity is included so all you have to do it show up and enjoy an evening with us, Sergio and Vince from DiVino Wines for a night of Italian food, wine, and hospitality!
See full menu

Location

115 Karl Brown Way

Ohio OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Landing Event Center

No reviews yet

The Landing Event Center is conveniently located in the heart of the historic district of Loveland, OH. We can host up to 200 guests for everything from a wedding to a corporate event.

The Works

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bishop's Quarter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tano Bistro

No reviews yet

We graciously welcome you to your newly rebuilt oasis in the heart of downtown Loveland. You will be greeted with the warmest and friendliest people as you enjoy a full-sensory food experience. Whether nestled inside the dining room, relaxing in the lounge, gathering in our private dining rooms or outside on the new rooftop view deck overlooking the charm of Loveland, the tantalizing chemistry of Tano Bistro’s food, ambiance and service create a community-forming experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston