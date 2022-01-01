Go
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

EVERY DAY IS A GOOD DAY!

2701 18th St South
Suite 100

Popular Items

MAC AND CHEESE$3.79
CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK$14.58
BRISKET 1/2 POUND$12.49
CORNBREAD$3.79
CHOPPED SALAD$9.59
Chopped iceberg lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, cheddar cheese,
egg, scallions & tomatoes.
Tossed in thousand island dressing.
CHOPPED SALAD W/ TURKEY$12.59
CHOPPED SALAD W/ BRISKET$13.58
KID CHICKEN SANDWICH$3.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
BUNS SLIDER DOZEN$4.29
CORNBREAD 1/2 PAN$18.29
Location

2701 18th St South\nSuite 100

Homewood AL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
