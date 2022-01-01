Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
EVERY DAY IS A GOOD DAY!
2701 18th St South\nSuite 100
Popular Items
Location
2701 18th St South\nSuite 100
Homewood AL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ashley Mac's
Ashley Mac’s is committed to providing quality home-style food and excellent customer service.
Homewood Gourmet
Thank you for your Business!
Soho Standard
Come in and enjoy!
Soho Social
Come in and enjoy!