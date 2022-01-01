Rod's Grill
Since 1946, Rod's Grill, an original California Coffee Shop, has served freshly prepared, wholesome meals to millions of Southern California Customers. Come in and enjoy our delicious homemade soups, or one of our scrumptious hamburgers. And don't forget to try our world famous Rod's Sour Cream Dressing. It's out of this world!
41 W Huntington Dr
Location
41 W Huntington Dr
Arcadia CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hyper Coffee
Welcome to Hyper Coffee!
Our energy is focused on creating an atmosphere that is relaxing, soothing, and personable. Unlike the commercialized coffee shops, Hyper Coffee is aimed at a calm yet original experience. Our homemade recipes and comfortable environment elicits a pleasurable and unique experience. We know a single visit will have you feeling right at home.
**During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still available for take out orders!
Pieology 8050
Come in and enjoy!
Robeks
Robeks Monrovia
Tokyo Wako
Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese steak house and Sushi.