ROE.
A modern American oyster house. We specialize in "tide to table" fresh seafood. Located in the heart of downtown Blue Ridge, Ga.
588 East Main St.
Location
588 East Main St.
Blue Ridge GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hansen's Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Bin322
A unique tasting experience with international wines on our dispensers and delicious tapas to pair with in a cozy atmosphere!
Roots Organic Juice + Bar
Raw, organic, locally sourced juice.
Get back to your Roots !