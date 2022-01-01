Go
Roe Seafood Dining & Fish Market

Located in beautiful Belmont Shore, Roe Seafood has been serving chef-driven, creative coastal cuisine and craft cocktails since 2016 in our Dining Room and next door at our Fish Market. Our menu offers a modern twist on old seafood classics with an emphasis on sustainable, fresh seafood & meats and seasonal ingredients.

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

5374 E 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1837 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$20.00
Side Salad$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5374 E 2nd St

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

