Roger Browns Restaurant and Sports Bar

316 High Steet

Popular Items

10 Roger Browns Chicken Wings$15.00
Bowl She Crab Soup$8.00
Macaroni And Cheese$3.65
Jasmine Rice$2.85
Crab Cake Dinner (1)$20.85
Swt Pot Mashed w/Honey Butter$3.65
Cinnamon Buttered Apple Cobbler$6.85
Maker's Mark Bourbon Bread Pudding$6.85
5 Roger Browns Chicken Wings$8.99
Served with ranch or bleu cheese, celery and carrots
Cheeseburger$12.85
Cheddar, mozzarella, monterei jack, swiss, provolone, smoked gouda or pepper jack
Location

316 High Steet

Portsmouth VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
