Rogers bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Rogers
More about Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse
Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse
4204 S JB Hunt Dr #40, Rogers
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and your choice of American or Cheddar cheese. Add Bacon for $2.
|Avocado Chicken Club
|$16.00
This mile-high favorite has two succulent pilsner chicken breasts, thick-cut bacon, fresh avocado lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Beerbattered chicken breast sandwich with sweet slaw, buffalo sauce, dill chips, topped with pepper jack cheese and served on a brioche bun.
More about McClard's Bar-B-Q
McClard's Bar-B-Q
5001 W Pauline Whitaker Pkwy Suite 100, Rogers
|Popular items
|Ribs and Fry Plate
|$22.00
5 Bones topped with BBQ Sauce and Fries
|Loaded BBQ Baked Potato
|$14.00
Smoked Potato, Melted Butter, BBQ Seasoning, Beans, Coleslaw, Chopped Beef, BBQ Sauce, Shredded Cheese and Sour Cream
|Pork Plate
|$15.00
Chopped or Sliced Pork topped with BBQ Sauce, and served with choice of 2 sides
More about Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria
GRILL
Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria
101 E Walnut Street, Rogers
|Popular items
|4-5pm Pickup | Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos
|$14.00
Each order has 3 Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos with blistered tomatoes from our Rios Family Farm + other farm accouterments on our house-made flour tortillas, along with Mexican rice & beans!
Preorder your tacos now, choose a pickup time, and we will put you on the list for pickup on Friday, August 7th. Tacos will come hot & ready-to-eat on this one! On Friday, just come by the new Pel-Freez Rabbit Shop at 219 N. Arkansas Street in Downtown Rogers to pick up your tacos, or we will happily run them to your car.
If you'd like to order rabbit to pick up also: go to https://buypelfreez.com to arrange!
|Yeyo's Elotes Feed Saturday, April 22nd 4:30-6pm pickup
|$18.00
Come by for everyone's favorite warm weather treat! We've got our monster corn roaster ready for our friend Chef Mike Robertshaw who's bringing his epic Fayetteville Roots Festival Elotes to Downtown Rogers!
Buy now to reserve your order(s) at YeyosNWA.com. (Ignore immediate pick up times on the website.) We will put you on the list after purchase and have it ready for curbside pickup at Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria at The 1907, Rogers, on Wednesday, April 22nd.
There will be two ordering options related to pick up times: 3pm-4:30pm or 4:30pm-6pm.
Our location is on N 1st Street in downtown Rogers between E Walnut & E Chestnut Streets. Please pull up and stay in your car--We will come out to deliver your food!
PACKS INCLUDE:
• Half Dozen Ears of Roasted Sweet Corn
• Roasted Poblano Crema
• Sheep's Milk Feta + Cotija Cheeses
• Proprietary Chile Sauce
• Cilantro, Radish & Lime
• Assembly Instructions
|Yeyo's Elotes Feed Saturday, April 25 3-4:30pm pickup
|$18.00
Come by for everyone's favorite warm weather treat! We've got our monster corn roaster ready for our friend Chef Mike Robertshaw who's bringing his epic Fayetteville Roots Festival Elotes to Downtown Rogers!
Buy now to reserve your order(s) at YeyosNWA.com. (Ignore immediate pick up times on the website.) We will put you on the list after purchase and have it ready for curbside pickup at Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria at The 1907, Rogers, on Wednesday, April 22nd.
There will be two ordering options related to pick up times: 3pm-4:30pm or 4:30pm-6pm.
Our location is on N 1st Street in downtown Rogers between E Walnut & E Chestnut Streets. Please pull up and stay in your car, pop your truck or open a back door. We will come deliver your food to your car contact free!
PACKS INCLUDE:
• Half Dozen Ears of Roasted Sweet Corn
• Roasted Poblano Crema
• Sheep's Milk Feta + Cotija Cheeses
• Proprietary Chile Sauce
• Cilantro, Radish & Lime
• Assembly Instructions