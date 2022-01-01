Rogers Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rogers

King Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

King Burrito

4303 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers

Avg 4.6 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
#1 Combo Tacos$8.64
Four tacos chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#10 Chimichanga Combo$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
More about King Burrito
Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria image

GRILL

Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria

101 E Walnut Street, Rogers

Avg 4.6 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4-5pm Pickup | Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos$14.00
Each order has 3 Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos with blistered tomatoes from our Rios Family Farm + other farm accouterments on our house-made flour tortillas, along with Mexican rice & beans!
Preorder your tacos now, choose a pickup time, and we will put you on the list for pickup on Friday, August 7th. Tacos will come hot & ready-to-eat on this one! On Friday, just come by the new Pel-Freez Rabbit Shop at 219 N. Arkansas Street in Downtown Rogers to pick up your tacos, or we will happily run them to your car.
If you'd like to order rabbit to pick up also: go to https://buypelfreez.com to arrange!
Yeyo's Elotes Feed Saturday, April 22nd 4:30-6pm pickup$18.00
Come by for everyone's favorite warm weather treat! We've got our monster corn roaster ready for our friend Chef Mike Robertshaw who's bringing his epic Fayetteville Roots Festival Elotes to Downtown Rogers!
Buy now to reserve your order(s) at YeyosNWA.com. (Ignore immediate pick up times on the website.) We will put you on the list after purchase and have it ready for curbside pickup at Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria at The 1907, Rogers, on Wednesday, April 22nd.
There will be two ordering options related to pick up times: 3pm-4:30pm or 4:30pm-6pm.
Our location is on N 1st Street in downtown Rogers between E Walnut & E Chestnut Streets. Please pull up and stay in your car--We will come out to deliver your food!
PACKS INCLUDE:
• Half Dozen Ears of Roasted Sweet Corn
• Roasted Poblano Crema
• Sheep's Milk Feta + Cotija Cheeses
• Proprietary Chile Sauce
• Cilantro, Radish & Lime
• Assembly Instructions
Yeyo's Elotes Feed Saturday, April 25 3-4:30pm pickup$18.00
Come by for everyone's favorite warm weather treat! We've got our monster corn roaster ready for our friend Chef Mike Robertshaw who's bringing his epic Fayetteville Roots Festival Elotes to Downtown Rogers!
Buy now to reserve your order(s) at YeyosNWA.com. (Ignore immediate pick up times on the website.) We will put you on the list after purchase and have it ready for curbside pickup at Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria at The 1907, Rogers, on Wednesday, April 22nd.
There will be two ordering options related to pick up times: 3pm-4:30pm or 4:30pm-6pm.
Our location is on N 1st Street in downtown Rogers between E Walnut & E Chestnut Streets. Please pull up and stay in your car, pop your truck or open a back door. We will come deliver your food to your car contact free!
PACKS INCLUDE:
• Half Dozen Ears of Roasted Sweet Corn
• Roasted Poblano Crema
• Sheep's Milk Feta + Cotija Cheeses
• Proprietary Chile Sauce
• Cilantro, Radish & Lime
• Assembly Instructions
More about Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria
King Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

King Burrito

903 S 8th St, Rogers

Avg 4.3 (1531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#2 KB Burrito$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#1 Combo Tacos$8.64
Four tacos chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#10 Chimichanga Combo$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
More about King Burrito

