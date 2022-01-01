Rogers Mexican restaurants you'll love

Come by for everyone's favorite warm weather treat! We've got our monster corn roaster ready for our friend Chef Mike Robertshaw who's bringing his epic Fayetteville Roots Festival Elotes to Downtown Rogers!

Buy now to reserve your order(s) at YeyosNWA.com. (Ignore immediate pick up times on the website.) We will put you on the list after purchase and have it ready for curbside pickup at Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria at The 1907, Rogers, on Wednesday, April 22nd.

There will be two ordering options related to pick up times: 3pm-4:30pm or 4:30pm-6pm.

Our location is on N 1st Street in downtown Rogers between E Walnut & E Chestnut Streets. Please pull up and stay in your car, pop your truck or open a back door. We will come deliver your food to your car contact free!

PACKS INCLUDE:

• Half Dozen Ears of Roasted Sweet Corn

• Roasted Poblano Crema

• Sheep's Milk Feta + Cotija Cheeses

• Proprietary Chile Sauce

• Cilantro, Radish & Lime

• Assembly Instructions

