Chicken salad in Rogers

Rogers restaurants
Rogers restaurants that serve chicken salad

Nola's Pantry - 103 West Chestnut, Suite 100

103 West Chestnut, Suite 100, Rogers

TakeoutFast Pay
Sammie Scoop Tuna, Chicken, or Egg Salad$9.00
Scoop Tuna, Chicken, or Egg Salad Salad$9.00
A delicious scoop of Chicken Curry Salad (raisins, curry powder, mayo and celery) on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumber. Toss with a side of homemade Everyday Vinaigrette.
Served with your choice of crunch- Croissant, Buttery Pretzels, Sesame Crunch Breadsticks, or Gluten Free Crackers.
Gusano's Pizzeria - Rogers

2603 W Pleasant Grove Rd #112, Rogers, AR 72758, USA, Rogers

Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.49
