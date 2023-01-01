Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Rogers

Rogers restaurants
Rogers restaurants that serve curry chicken

Ramen Nara - 301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A

301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A, Rogers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Curry Rice$13.00
grilled chicken, carrots, edamame, onion, curry sauce, scallions
Nola's Pantry - 103 West Chestnut, Suite 100

103 West Chestnut, Suite 100, Rogers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad$9.95
A delicious scoop of Chicken Curry Salad (premade: raisins, curry powder, mayo and celery) on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumber. Toss with a side of homemade Everyday Vinaigrette or your choice of dressing.
Comes with your choice of crunch (see options below)
This started out as a salad, but our foodies loved it so much, we created the option for a sammie as well. If that's your stomach's desire, skip the salad options and pick your choice of bread and a side.
(check our social media for the Soup du Jour)
