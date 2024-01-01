Egg salad sandwiches in Rogers
Rogers restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Wrights Barbecue - Rogers
Wrights Barbecue - Rogers
5001 West Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers
|Potato Salad Deviled Egg
|$0.00
More about Nola's Pantry - 103 West Chestnut, Suite 100
Nola's Pantry - 103 West Chestnut, Suite 100
103 West Chestnut, Suite 100, Rogers
|Egg Salad GF
|$10.50
A delicious scoop of Egg Salad (premade: stone ground Dijon mustard, green olives, mayo and black pepper) on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumber. Toss with a side of homemade Everyday Vinaigrette or your choice of dressing.
Comes with your choice of crunch (see options below)
This started out as a salad, but our foodies loved it so much, we created the option for a sammie as well. If that's your stomach's desire, skip the salad options and pick your choice of bread and a side. Gluten free bread available upon request.
(check our social media for the Soup du Jour)
|Dip, Veggies, n Scoop (Tuna, Chicken, or Egg Salad)
|$12.00
Dip cucumbers, carrots, celery, sweet bell pepper, tomato & snap peas into one of our signature dips and a scoop of one of our homemade salads (chicken curry, tuna, or egg).
Comes with your choice of crunch (see options below)
|Egg Salad Sammie
|$10.00
Hard boiled eggs, diced green olives, stone ground mustard, black pepper & mayo on toasted 21 Grain bread served with a side.