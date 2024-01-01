Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Rogers

Banner pic

 

Wrights Barbecue - Rogers

5001 West Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Potato Salad Deviled Egg$0.00
Nola's Pantry image

 

Nola's Pantry - 103 West Chestnut, Suite 100

103 West Chestnut, Suite 100, Rogers

Egg Salad GF$10.50
A delicious scoop of Egg Salad (premade: stone ground Dijon mustard, green olives, mayo and black pepper) on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumber. Toss with a side of homemade Everyday Vinaigrette or your choice of dressing.
Comes with your choice of crunch (see options below)
This started out as a salad, but our foodies loved it so much, we created the option for a sammie as well. If that's your stomach's desire, skip the salad options and pick your choice of bread and a side. Gluten free bread available upon request.
(check our social media for the Soup du Jour)
Dip, Veggies, n Scoop (Tuna, Chicken, or Egg Salad)$12.00
Dip cucumbers, carrots, celery, sweet bell pepper, tomato & snap peas into one of our signature dips and a scoop of one of our homemade salads (chicken curry, tuna, or egg).
Comes with your choice of crunch (see options below)
Egg Salad Sammie$10.00
Hard boiled eggs, diced green olives, stone ground mustard, black pepper & mayo on toasted 21 Grain bread served with a side.
