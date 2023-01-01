Grilled chicken in Rogers
Rogers restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Ramen Nara - 301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A
301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A, Rogers
|Grilled Chicken Curry Rice
|$13.00
grilled chicken, carrots, edamame, onion, curry sauce, scallions
Pho Kitchen & Grill Bar
4505 West Walnut Street, Rogers
|V1 - Vermicelli Bowl Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, rice vermicelli noodles, picked carrots & diakon, mixed lettuce, herbs, top with scallion onions, crushed peanuts, fries shallots, and served with a side of fish sauce.
|C1 - Grilled Chicken
|$13.50
Served with grilleg chicken, rice, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickle vegetable, and fish sauce.