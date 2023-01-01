Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Rogers

Rogers restaurants
Rogers restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Ramen Nara - 301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A

301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A, Rogers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Curry Rice$13.00
grilled chicken, carrots, edamame, onion, curry sauce, scallions
More about Ramen Nara - 301 S Dodson Rd, Suite A
Pho Kitchen & Grill Bar

4505 West Walnut Street, Rogers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
V1 - Vermicelli Bowl Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken, rice vermicelli noodles, picked carrots & diakon, mixed lettuce, herbs, top with scallion onions, crushed peanuts, fries shallots, and served with a side of fish sauce.
C1 - Grilled Chicken$13.50
Served with grilleg chicken, rice, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickle vegetable, and fish sauce.
More about Pho Kitchen & Grill Bar

