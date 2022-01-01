Hummus in Rogers
Rogers restaurants that serve hummus
Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse
4204 S JB Hunt Dr #40, Rogers
|Hummus
|$12.00
Scratchmade humus with hints of garlic, topped with spiced chickpeas, and served with an assortment of fresh veggies and warm naan bread
Remove the naan bread for GF.
Nola's Pantry
103 West Chestnut, Suite 100, Rogers
|Hummus, Dip & Veggies
|$8.00
Dip cucumbers, carrots, celery, sweet bell pepper, tomato & snap peas into our signature dips and hummus. What a healthy snack or meal!!
Choose your crunch (mini croissant, sesame seed breadsticks, buttery pretzels or GF crackcers