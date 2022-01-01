Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Rogers

Go
Rogers restaurants
Toast

Rogers restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse

4204 S JB Hunt Dr #40, Rogers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$12.00
Scratchmade humus with hints of garlic, topped with spiced chickpeas, and served with an assortment of fresh veggies and warm naan bread
Remove the naan bread for GF.
More about Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse
Nola's Pantry image

 

Nola's Pantry

103 West Chestnut, Suite 100, Rogers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus, Dip & Veggies$8.00
Dip cucumbers, carrots, celery, sweet bell pepper, tomato & snap peas into our signature dips and hummus. What a healthy snack or meal!!
Choose your crunch (mini croissant, sesame seed breadsticks, buttery pretzels or GF crackcers
More about Nola's Pantry

Browse other tasty dishes in Rogers

Quesadillas

Cookies

Carne Asada

Shell Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Taco Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Rogers to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston