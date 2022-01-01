Tacos in Rogers

Each order has 3 Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos with blistered tomatoes from our Rios Family Farm + other farm accouterments on our house-made flour tortillas, along with Mexican rice & beans!

Preorder your tacos now, choose a pickup time, and we will put you on the list for pickup on Friday, August 7th. Tacos will come hot & ready-to-eat on this one! On Friday, just come by the new Pel-Freez Rabbit Shop at 219 N. Arkansas Street in Downtown Rogers to pick up your tacos, or we will happily run them to your car.

If you'd like to order rabbit to pick up also: go to https://buypelfreez.com to arrange!

