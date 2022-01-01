Tacos in Rogers
Rogers restaurants that serve tacos
More about King Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
King Burrito
4303 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers
|#1 Combo Tacos
|$8.64
Four tacos chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|Soft Tacos.
|$1.99
|Tacos W/ Flour Tortilla
|$2.95
More about Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria
GRILL
Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria
101 E Walnut Street, Rogers
|4-5pm Pickup | Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos
|$14.00
Each order has 3 Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos with blistered tomatoes from our Rios Family Farm + other farm accouterments on our house-made flour tortillas, along with Mexican rice & beans!
Preorder your tacos now, choose a pickup time, and we will put you on the list for pickup on Friday, August 7th. Tacos will come hot & ready-to-eat on this one! On Friday, just come by the new Pel-Freez Rabbit Shop at 219 N. Arkansas Street in Downtown Rogers to pick up your tacos, or we will happily run them to your car.
If you'd like to order rabbit to pick up also: go to https://buypelfreez.com to arrange!