Tacos in Rogers

King Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

King Burrito

4303 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers

Avg 4.6 (26 reviews)
Takeout
#1 Combo Tacos$8.64
Four tacos chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
Soft Tacos.$1.99
Tacos W/ Flour Tortilla$2.95
More about King Burrito
4-5pm Pickup | Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos image

GRILL

Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria

101 E Walnut Street, Rogers

Avg 4.6 (44 reviews)
Takeout
4-5pm Pickup | Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos$14.00
Each order has 3 Rabbit Barbacoa Tacos with blistered tomatoes from our Rios Family Farm + other farm accouterments on our house-made flour tortillas, along with Mexican rice & beans!
Preorder your tacos now, choose a pickup time, and we will put you on the list for pickup on Friday, August 7th. Tacos will come hot & ready-to-eat on this one! On Friday, just come by the new Pel-Freez Rabbit Shop at 219 N. Arkansas Street in Downtown Rogers to pick up your tacos, or we will happily run them to your car.
If you'd like to order rabbit to pick up also: go to https://buypelfreez.com to arrange!
More about Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria
King Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

King Burrito

903 S 8th St, Rogers

Avg 4.3 (1531 reviews)
Takeout
#1 Combo Tacos$8.64
Four tacos chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
Hard Shell Taco$2.09
Taco Deshebrada$2.99
More about King Burrito

