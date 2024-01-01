Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Thai tea in
Rogers
/
Rogers
/
Thai Tea
Rogers restaurants that serve thai tea
Pho Kitchen & Grill Bar
4505 West Walnut Street, Rogers
No reviews yet
Thai Tea
$6.00
More about Pho Kitchen & Grill Bar
So Chill Eat Rogers
2603 W Pleasant Rd, Rogers
No reviews yet
Thai Iced Tea
$5.00
Freshly brewed black tea with a variety of spices, sweetened with condensed milk and topped with cream served over ice. NO FREE REFILLS.
More about So Chill Eat Rogers
