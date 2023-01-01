Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Rogers

Rogers restaurants
Rogers restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse image

 

Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse

4204 S JB Hunt Dr #40, Rogers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Smoked Turkey Club$17.00
More about Uptown Kitchen + Taphouse
Banner pic

 

Wrights Barbecue - Rogers

5001 West Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$13.00
More about Wrights Barbecue - Rogers

