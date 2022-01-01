Go
Toast

Roger's Family Restaurant

Scratch kitchen something for everyone!
We are now open for in house dining come join us

1229 Wilbur Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (626 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips Mozambique$16.00
Large dry battered fried cod served with fries & rice, topped with Mozambique sauce, Portuguese red pepper & olives
6 Clam Cakes$4.00
Large TRADITIONAL BATTER Fish & Chips$13.00
Fresh cod in a traditional english batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar
Large DRY BATTER Fish & Chips$13.00
Fresh cod in our light dry batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar
Chicken Fingers Platter$12.00
Hand battered deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce, and one side
Build Your Own Burger$10.00
8oz certified angus burger on a grilled bun, with your choice of toppings
Portuguese Steak Plate$18.00
A classic Portuguese dish! Tender steak served with fries, rice, portuguese red peppers, olives & a fried egg, topped with our housemade Portuguese sauce
Chow Mein Plate$7.00
Our housemade gravy served over crisp Oriental Chow Mein Company noodles
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$15.00
Deep fried buffalo chicken, bacon crumbles and cavatappi pasta tossed in our 5 cheese sauce, topped with house crumbs
Stuffed Quahog$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

1229 Wilbur Ave

Somerset MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jillian's - Somerset

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrett's Waterfront

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Lounge in the Commonwealth Mill facing the taunton river. A beautiful atmosphere for a nice night out.

The Cove Restaurant & Marina

No reviews yet

Stop by The Cove Restaurant and combine New England’s freshest seafood and steaks with the most beautiful patio setting, overlooking Mount Hope Bay and the USS Massachusetts!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston