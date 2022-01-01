Go
Roger's Liquid Oasis

Come in and enjoy!

5505 W 20th Ave

Avg 3.7 (20 reviews)

Sloe Gin Fizz$9.00
Gin, Sloe Gin, Lemon, Strawberry, Soda
New York Fizz$9.00
Bourbon, Lemon, Blackberry, Red Wine, Soda
Paloma$9.00
Tequila, Aperol, Grapefruit, Lime, Squirt
Mojito$9.00
Rum, Lime, Cucumber, Mint, Tonic
Bloody Mary$9.00
Choice of Spirit and House Bloody Mix
Old Fashioned$9.00
Bourbon, sugar, bitters

Edgewater CO

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
