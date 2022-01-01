Rogersville restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hollywood Hillbilly
116 EAST MAIN STREET, Rogersville
|Garlic Butter Burger
|$8.50
WHY DON'T YOU COME UP SOMETIME AND TRY A BUTTER GARLIC BURGER
Your choice of patty, American cheese, cooked in butter and topped w/garlic aioli & fried onion ribbons on a toasted bun
MOVIE QUOTE: She Done Him Wrong
|Club
|$14.00
DON'T TALK ABOUT THE FIGHT CLUB SANDWICH
turkey, ham, bacon, pepperoni, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese & basil pesto mayo on toasted Sourdough
MOVIE QUOTE: Fight Club
|Mozz Sticks 5 sticks
|$8.50
LEAVE THE GUN TAKE THE MOZZ
mozzarella sticks
MOVIE QUOTE: The Godfather
Red Dog On Main
120 E Main St, Rogersville