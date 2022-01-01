Rogersville restaurants you'll love

Rogersville's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Rogersville restaurants

The Hollywood Hillbilly image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hollywood Hillbilly

116 EAST MAIN STREET, Rogersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Butter Burger$8.50
WHY DON'T YOU COME UP SOMETIME AND TRY A BUTTER GARLIC BURGER
Your choice of patty, American cheese, cooked in butter and topped w/garlic aioli & fried onion ribbons on a toasted bun
MOVIE QUOTE: She Done Him Wrong
Club$14.00
DON'T TALK ABOUT THE FIGHT CLUB SANDWICH
turkey, ham, bacon, pepperoni, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese & basil pesto mayo on toasted Sourdough
MOVIE QUOTE: Fight Club
Mozz Sticks 5 sticks$8.50
LEAVE THE GUN TAKE THE MOZZ
mozzarella sticks
MOVIE QUOTE: The Godfather
More about The Hollywood Hillbilly
Hale Springs Inn image

 

Hale Springs Inn

110 W. Main Street, Rogersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hale Springs Inn
Restaurant banner

 

Red Dog On Main

120 E Main St, Rogersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Red Dog On Main
