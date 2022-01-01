Go
Consumer pic

Rogue Brewer's on the Bay

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2320 OSU Drive

Newport, OR 97365

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2320 OSU Drive, Newport OR 97365

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Rogue Spirits Sunset Bar

No reviews yet

Family-friendly chain offering handcrafted beers & American gastropub eats in a laid-back setting.

Local Ocean Seafoods

No reviews yet

Local Ocean Seafoods is the premier destination for fresh, local seafood in Newport and on the Oregon Coast. Whether you have a craving for our famous fish tacos or shopping for fresh crab in the fish market, Local Ocean aims to give you the best seafood experience of your life. It's our mission, and not a day goes by that we don't hear that directly from our customers.

The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport

No reviews yet

Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.

Mo's Annex

No reviews yet

Family friendly Oregon Coast seafood.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Rogue Brewer's on the Bay

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston