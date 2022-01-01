Rogue Brewer's on the Bay
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
2320 OSU Drive
Newport, OR 97365
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2320 OSU Drive, Newport OR 97365
Nearby restaurants
Rogue Spirits Sunset Bar
Family-friendly chain offering handcrafted beers & American gastropub eats in a laid-back setting.
Local Ocean Seafoods
Local Ocean Seafoods is the premier destination for fresh, local seafood in Newport and on the Oregon Coast. Whether you have a craving for our famous fish tacos or shopping for fresh crab in the fish market, Local Ocean aims to give you the best seafood experience of your life. It's our mission, and not a day goes by that we don't hear that directly from our customers.
The Coffee House Restaurant- Newport
Exceptional Coffee. Homemade Breakfast. Hearty Lunch. Memorable Dinner.
Mo's Annex
Family friendly Oregon Coast seafood.