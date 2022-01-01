Rogue Brewer's on the Bay

No reviews yet

Located inside Rogue World Headquarters, our two-story brewpub looks out on the Yaquina Bay and picturesque marina and is one of the top destinations along the Oregon coast. Grab some food with the family or saddle up to the bar and try one of our 40 Rogue ales and lagers on tap, including specialty brews only available at Brewer’s on the Bay. Sign up for a tour where you just might see Brewmaster Joel Shields and the Newport brew crew working on one of our unique in-house beers, or one of our well-known legendary ales. Tours run every day (hours listed below) and include a look at Rogue Spirits Distillery, Rolling Thunder Barrel Works (where we make barrels) and the Rogue Spirits Tasting Room, which are all onsite at our flagship brewery.

