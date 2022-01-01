Teriyaki chicken in Rohnert Park
More about Charm Thai Kitchen - 1710 E Cotati Ave
Charm Thai Kitchen - 1710 E Cotati Ave
1710 E Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI
|$14.00
Grill chicken teriyaki with choice of rice.
More about Paradise Sushi - Rohnert Park - 370 Rohnert Park Expressway
Paradise Sushi - Rohnert Park - 370 Rohnert Park Expressway
370 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park
|Chicken Teriyaki (Lunch)
|$18.95
Grilled chicken w/teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds
|Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
|$22.95
Grilled chicken w/teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds